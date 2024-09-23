GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman suspended for misbehaviour and bribery

Published - September 23, 2024 06:23 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable from the Marine Police Station, Karaikal, has been suspended after a clip showing him misbehaving with a boy and girl on Karaikal Beach and extorting money from them as bribe went viral. The footage prompted an investigation by the Karaikal Police.

The investigation confirmed the allegations and S. Rajkumar, the police constable who misbehaved with the youngsters, was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

In a statement, Karaikal Police said harassment of citizens and bribery would not be tolerated. Senior Superintendent of Police Manish stressed any reports of misconduct by the police personnel would be looked into promptly and stern action initiated.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.