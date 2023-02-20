Policeman opens fire on two history-sheeters in Tiruchi

February 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A police inspector fired two rounds from his service pistol at two history-sheeters on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal, after they allegedly attacked a team of police personnel and attempted to escape from their custody on Monday.

The history-sheeters sustained injuries, as did the police team, including the inspector.

The incident occurred around 1.30 p.m., when the police were taking N. Duraisamy, 40, and his brother N. Somu, alias Somasundaram, 38, in their vehicle to recover stolen property.

The team had picked them up from a house at Shanmuga Nagar in Woraiyur in the early hours of Monday, and were taking them in a police vehicle to recover property which the latter had allegedly stolen from the house of Arivazhagan in Srinivasa Nagar in June last year.

As the group was proceeding towards the Kuzhumayi Amman temple along the banks of the Uyyakondan canal, the history-sheeters were said to have diverted the attention of the police and managed to get out of the vehicle, which then rammed a gate.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathiya Priya, told The Hindu that the history-sheeters attacked inspector Mohan and constables Ashok Kumar and Chitrarasu with machetes. The inspector first fired in the air as a warning shot, and then fired two rounds, aimed at the legs of the history-sheeters. The inspector opened fire as an act of self-defence, Ms. Sathiya Priya said, after inspecting the spot.

The injured were immediately taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment, and their condition was stable, police sources said.

For around a year, the city police had been on the lookout for the two history-sheeters, against whom murder cases were pending. They were also facing cases in other districts, including Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Karur and Coimbatore.

Non-bailable warrants had also been issued against them. Ms. Sathiya Priya said Duraisamy was listed under the A++ category of anti-socials, and Somasundaram under A category. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the two for attacking the police.