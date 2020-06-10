Policeman injured

A policeman attached to Tamil University Police Station sustained injuries in an attack on Wednesday.

Gauthaman and two other police personnel went to Manojipatti to arrest Mani and Selvam after they were found to be involved in the robbery of a doctor couple on Bypass Road two days ago.

On seeing them, the suspects whipped out lethal weapons and attacked. Selvam was overpowered and arrested, while Mani escaped.

Gauthaman sustained grievous injuries and was admitted in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.