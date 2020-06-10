Tiruchirapalli

Policeman injured

A policeman attached to Tamil University Police Station sustained injuries in an attack on Wednesday.

Gauthaman and two other police personnel went to Manojipatti to arrest Mani and Selvam after they were found to be involved in the robbery of a doctor couple on Bypass Road two days ago.

On seeing them, the suspects whipped out lethal weapons and attacked. Selvam was overpowered and arrested, while Mani escaped.

Gauthaman sustained grievous injuries and was admitted in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:53:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/policeman-injured/article31798375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY