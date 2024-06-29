Policeman injured after phone snatchers attack him with sickle

A policeman was injured after he was attacked by phone snatchers with a sickle while he intercepted them near Cauvery Bridge in Chinthamani in the city on Saturday.

Police sources said S. Abdul Kadhir, 34, a police constable attached to the Fort Police Station, had attempted to stop J. Saravanan, 22, and P. Sarathy, 19, who were running towards him in Chinthamani area in the early hours of the day. When the police officer stopped them to ask why they were running, one of them drew a sickle and attacked him behind his left ear and his right forearm, and both escaped.

According to the police sources, the duo, along with V. Nithish, 16, all involved in a mobile phone snatching case, were fleeing from another police team when the incident occurred. Nithish, who managed to escape, was later apprehended by the police. The other two accused were secured by the other policemen based on information provided by him.

Mr. Khadir has been admitted to a private hospital. Further investigations are on.