Policeman dies in accident, CM announces ₹25 lakh solatium

March 10, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Mayiladuthurai/

A police constable, who was riding a two-wheeler with his brother as the pillion, was killed in an accident on Nagapattinam-Villupuram Bypass in Sirkazhi police station limits.

The police identified the victim as R. Rajesh, 35, a constable. The accident occurred when he hit a barricade which he failed to notice in time. He died on the spot while his brother Ramkumar escaped with injuries.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences to his family and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to Rajesh’s family.

Rajesh was attached to the he Velipalayam Police Station in Nagapattinam district and was on his way to work from his house in Muthu Nagar in Sirkazhi.

