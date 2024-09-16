GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Policeman among two injured while chasing a sand- laden vehicle

Published - September 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A policeman and a home guard were injured when a minitruck transporting sand allegedly hit a two-wheeler on which they were chasing it at Sivaramapuram on Sunday night.

According to sources, T. Tamilselvam, 31, a policeman attached to Thalavai police station and Venkatesan, 42, a home guard, spotted the minitruck on Annasinallur-Anganur road. Suspecting that it was transporting sand, they signalled the driver to stop the vehicle. However, it was said that the vehicle did not stop, forcing them to chase it on a two-wheeler. During the chase, the minitruck reportedly hit the handle of the two-wheeler and sped away. While Mr. Tamilselvan suffered injuries on his hands, Mr. Venkatesan sustained injuries on his legs. Both of them were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur.

The Thalavai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, Selvaraj visited the injured at the hospital and enquired about the incident.

