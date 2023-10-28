HamberMenu
Police warn public to be cautious about malicious links on social media platform

Malicious web links in the name of leading online stores created by cyber fraudsters to lure customers with attractive offers ahead of the Deepavali festival, say the police

October 28, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police has issued an advisory to members of the public to stay alert and not to click or forward malicious web links in the name of leading online stores created by cyber fraudsters to lure customers with attractive offers ahead of the Deepavali festival.

The alert by the police came in the aftermath of incidents in which malicious URLs in the name of restaurants, textiles, and jewellery shops have been circulated through social media platforms by cyber offenders who indulge in enticing consumers by providing attractive offers through gift vouchers and coupon codes.

The police said those gift vouchers and coupon codes circulated through malicious links are fake and it is an attempt by the online fraudsters to swindle money from the members of the public.

The police have warned the customers not to click or enter their details or forward or share such URLs on social media platforms. The police have advised those who lost money to cyber fraudsters to immediately alert the police in the dedicated round-the-clock toll-free helpline 1930 to render quick redress.

