Police warning against usury during lockdown

TIRUCHI: The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range V. Balakrishnan on Tuesday warned that the police would initiate stern action against those found indulging in lending money charging exorbitant interest ( 'kandhu vatti') taking advantage of the nation-wide lockdown announced to check COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued here, DIG Balakrishnan said public contact the special control room functioning in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts to convey information regarding 'kandhu vatti'.
The telephone numbers of the special control rooms are as follows: Tiruchi - 0431 2333638, Pudukottai - 04322 266966, Karur - 04324 -255100, Perambalur - 04328 224962 and Ariyalur 04329 222216.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.