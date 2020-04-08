Police warning against usury during lockdown

TIRUCHI: The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range V. Balakrishnan on Tuesday warned that the police would initiate stern action against those found indulging in lending money charging exorbitant interest ( 'kandhu vatti') taking advantage of the nation-wide lockdown announced to check COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued here, DIG Balakrishnan said public contact the special control room functioning in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts to convey information regarding 'kandhu vatti'.

The telephone numbers of the special control rooms are as follows: Tiruchi - 0431 2333638, Pudukottai - 04322 266966, Karur - 04324 -255100, Perambalur - 04328 224962 and Ariyalur 04329 222216.