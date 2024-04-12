Police vote through postal ballot in central region

April 12, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several police personnel of Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, who are to be deployed for bandobust duty for the general election scheduled on April 19 in the State, exercised their franchise through postal ballots on Friday in the three districts.

Special arrangements were made at the District Collectorate in Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Ariyalur and other districts to enable the police cast their votes.

Presiding Officers and Polling Officers were deployed to check whether the names of the police personnel figured in the electoral roll before they exercised their franchise through postal ballot. Boxes were placed for the police personnel to drop the postal ballots after casting their vote.

The exercise was carried out in the presence of election agents of the contesting candidates of Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituencies. The Perambalur Collector is the Returning Officer of the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency, while the Ariyalur Collector is the Returning Officer of the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency and the Tiruchi Collector being the Returning Officer of the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency. This exercise will continue on Saturday, said official sources.