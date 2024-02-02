GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police van knocks down a woman near Thottiyam

A constable, who was on duty after security was stepped up at Seelai Pillaiyar Puthur following protests over defamatory posters on February 1, was driving the van

February 02, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was crushed to death and two others suffered injuries when a police van ran over three persons at Seelai Pillaiyar Puthur near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district on Thursday night.

According to police sources, P. Ramachandran, a native of Kulithalai in Karur district, had allegedly put up defamatory posters at Seelai Pillaiyar Puthur village against women of another community.

A section of the villagers resorted to a protest, seeking action against those who put up the posters. Officers from Kattuputhur police station convinced them and promised to take action. To prevent any untoward incidents, the police scaled up security in the village.

On Thursday night, Loganathan, a police constable who was on duty and driving a police van in the village, lost control of the vehicle and hit a pedestrian and rammed a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

In the accident, T. Marudhayi, a native of Mayanur in Karur district, died on the spot. Locals rescued two other injured persons, who were identified as Deenadayalan and Deepan, and admitted them in a private hospital in Karur.

The Kattuputhur police registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the police constable and arrested him. He was later released on bail. The police arrested Ramachandran and remanded him in judicial custody.

