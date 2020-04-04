Police use mobile App to track vehicles

THANJAVUR

The police have created a mobile application to track movement of motorists who defy the prohibitory order enforced in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, J. Loganathan through the application “144-Vagana Ethiri,” details about the movement of a vehicle would be fed and stored in a server.

While doing so the motorist would be informed of his vehicle’s movement with date and time during the lockdown period and that the information was being stored in a server and would be retrieved when his unnecessary presence was noticed on the road subsequently and a warning would be issued. If he or she continues to defy the regulation, legal action would be initiated against them, he added.

Welcoming the deployment of the application, the traffic and crime wing police feel that the application would help them check violators traffic rules and also track the movement pattern of the motorists which would be of immense help in case of crime detection.