Police use mild force to disperse crowd in Karur

January 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

The police on Tuesday used mild force to disperse a group of people, who staged a protest against the police for refusing permission to take out a procession for garlanding the portrait of freedom fighter Veerapandia Kattabomman here.

According to sources, a group of people owing allegiance to Veerapandia Kattabomman Panpattu Kazhagam took out a motorcycle rally to garland the portrait near Taluk office on the occasion of his birth anniversary. But, the police stopped them on Jawahar Bazaar and refused to allow them to proceed further stating that no permission had been given to any organisation to take out processions. They said that they could go to the spot one by one to garland the portrait. This evoked stiff opposition from the rallyists, who staged a protest in Jawahar Bazaar area.

They insisted that the police allow the procession to continue. When some motorcyclists tried to break the police barricades and entered into heated arguments with the police, a woman Sub-Inspector reportedly removed the keys of a few two-wheelers, triggering a commotion. In the melee, the SI was said to have suffered injuries. Following this, the police chased away the protestors. At least, 10 person,s including Banumathi, Sub-Inspector, suffered injuries.

