Police use drone camera to step up surveillance

27 May 2021 19:44 IST

The Tiruchi City Police have been using a drone camera to step up surveillance during the ongoing intense lockdown period in order to monitor crowd if any and to track down violators.

A separate team of the city police has been put on the job of using the equipment to get an aerial view of various places as part of strict enforcement of the lockdown. In one such instance in Gandhi Market police station limits on Wednesday, a group of youth who were playing in an open ground took to their heels on spotting the drone camera.

The team entrusted with the task of operating the drone camera would move to a particular spot within the city every day depending on requirements to get an aerial view of gatherings if any in open places and also to find out how lockdown implementation was in place in narrow areas and initiate appropriate action, said police sources.

In case of crowd gatherings, the jurisdictional officer would be alerted to move to the spot swiftly and to take necessary action, the sources added. The use of drone cameras was also an attempt to drive home the message that any gathering would be closely monitored. The City Police have been booking cases and seizing vehicles after finding riders venturing out without any valid reason. The seized vehicles have been kept at the City Police Armed Reserve ground.