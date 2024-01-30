ADVERTISEMENT

Police, Transport Department conduct joint drive to check use of air horns in Tiruchi

January 30, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ten buses and several cars were found to have air horns that went beyond the permissible noise limits of 85 to 93 decibels; the police have warned vehicle owners to ensure they do not violate rules

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police and Transport Department officials conducted a drive to remove air horns on vehicles that exceeded permissible noise limits, at Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.l, January 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi City Traffic Police and officials from the Transport Department conducted a joint drive at Chathiram Bus Stand on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to remove air horns fitted in buses and other vehicles, in violation of rules.

The surprise checks were conducted by B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic and R. Kumar, Regional Transport Officer, Srirangam. The officials checked buses and four-wheelers fitted with air horns and multi-tone horns.

Mr. Nixon said the noise range for horns has been fixed at between 85 and 93 decibels. Air horns fitted in 10 private buses and several four-wheelers were found to be in violation of the permissible noise levels, and they were removed.

The police issued stern warnings to vehicle owners not to install air horns that went beyond the permissible levels and could contribute to noise pollution, and inconvenience the public. Vehicle owners would be penalised ₹ 10,000, if air horns were found to be beyond permissible noise levels, a second time, the police said.

The police conducted these surprise checks as part of their road safety awareness campaign, said Mr. Nixon and added that they would continue checks across the city in the coming days.

