Police, Transport Department conduct joint drive to check use of air horns in Tiruchi

January 30, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Traffic Police and officials from the Transport Department conducted a joint drive at Chathiram Bus Stand on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to remove air horns fitted in buses and other vehicles, in violation of rules.

The surprise checks were conducted by B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic and R. Kumar, Regional Transport Officer, Srirangam. The officials checked buses and four-wheelers fitted with air horns and multi-tone horns.

Mr. Nixon said the noise range for horns has been fixed at between 85 and 93 decibels. Air horns fitted in 10 private buses and several four-wheelers were found to be in violation of the permissible noise levels, and they were removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police issued stern warnings to vehicle owners not to install air horns that went beyond the permissible levels and could contribute to noise pollution, and inconvenience the public. Vehicle owners would be penalised ₹ 10,000, if air horns were found to be beyond permissible noise levels, a second time, the police said.

The police conducted these surprise checks as part of their road safety awareness campaign, said Mr. Nixon and added that they would continue checks across the city in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.