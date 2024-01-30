GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police, Transport Department conduct joint drive to check use of air horns in Tiruchi

Ten buses and several cars were found to have air horns that went beyond the permissible noise limits of 85 to 93 decibels; the police have warned vehicle owners to ensure they do not violate rules

January 30, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tiruchi City Police and Transport Department officials conducted a drive to remove air horns on vehicles that exceeded permissible noise limits, at Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.l, January 30, 2024

The Tiruchi City Police and Transport Department officials conducted a drive to remove air horns on vehicles that exceeded permissible noise limits, at Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.l, January 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi City Traffic Police and officials from the Transport Department conducted a joint drive at Chathiram Bus Stand on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to remove air horns fitted in buses and other vehicles, in violation of rules.

The surprise checks were conducted by B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic and R. Kumar, Regional Transport Officer, Srirangam. The officials checked buses and four-wheelers fitted with air horns and multi-tone horns.

Mr. Nixon said the noise range for horns has been fixed at between 85 and 93 decibels. Air horns fitted in 10 private buses and several four-wheelers were found to be in violation of the permissible noise levels, and they were removed.

The police issued stern warnings to vehicle owners not to install air horns that went beyond the permissible levels and could contribute to noise pollution, and inconvenience the public. Vehicle owners would be penalised ₹ 10,000, if air horns were found to be beyond permissible noise levels, a second time, the police said.

The police conducted these surprise checks as part of their road safety awareness campaign, said Mr. Nixon and added that they would continue checks across the city in the coming days.

Related Topics

police / road transport / noise pollution / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.