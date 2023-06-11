Police trace 26 missing children in a special drive

June 11, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As part of a State-wide drive to trace children who have been reported missing, the special teams of police from the Crime against Women and Children wing in the Central Zone have traced nearly 26 missing children in nine districts.

According to the police, based on the directions of Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, special teams were formed at the district level led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime against Women and Children to trace the missing children.

Accordingly, the special teams of police under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) G. Karthikeyan, conducted a drive for three days starting from June 7. The special team traced nearly 26 children – eight in Thanjavur, three in Pudukottai, one in Karur, four in Perambalur, two in Ariyalur, three in Tiruvarur, two in Mayiladuthurai and three in Nagapattinam – who were reported missing from the nine districts in the Central Zone.

Out of the 26 children traced, 22 were girls and four were boys, said police sources. Mr. Karthikeyan said the special team of police would continue to conduct the drive to trace the missing children.

