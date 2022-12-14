Police told to complete pending cases speedily

December 14, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Field-level police personnel were advised to expedite and complete the pending cases speedily in their respective jurisdiction during the crime review meeting held at the District Armed Reserve campus here on Wednesday. The meeting was convened by the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar. Discussions were held on curbing crimes against children, elimination of drugs and offences. Appreciation certificates were distributed police personnel who performed excellently, police sources said.