  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Police told to complete pending cases speedily

December 14, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Field-level police personnel were advised to expedite and complete the pending cases speedily in their respective jurisdiction during the crime review meeting held at the District Armed Reserve campus here on Wednesday. The meeting was convened by the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar. Discussions were held on curbing crimes against children, elimination of drugs and offences. Appreciation certificates were distributed police personnel who performed excellently, police sources said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.