Police to provide security to Tasmac liquor outlets

The police in Tiruchi range encompassing five districts have geared up to ensure personal distancing and maintain orderliness when Tasmac liquor outlets are to resume sale from Thursday. Detailed security arrangements have been drawn up in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur districts anticipating heavy turnout of customers.

The police have placed Tasmac outlets under three categories: those which could be “over crowded,” those with “moderate crowd” and those which could witness “normal crowd.”

Security arrangements have been made accordingly. Home Guards and volunteers have been roped in for deployment at every outlet to avoid crowding and ensure personal distancing. A little over 100 outlets are to be opened in Tiruchi district barring those which were situated in containment zones. Quick Reaction Teams/ Striking Force teams would be in a state of readiness to attend and lend support in case of emergency.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan instructed the police to wear masks, gloves and use sanitiser besides maintaining personal distancing with customers approaching the outlets. Officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police would be on rounds in their respective sub-division covering “over-crowded” outlets. The Tiruchi Range accounts for a total of 439 liquor shops out of which 408 would resume sale from Thursday.

The police have been asked to keep a watch in the wake of messages posted in the social media platforms opposing opening of liquor outlets at a time when prohibitory orders were in place, say a source.