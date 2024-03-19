Police to mobilise sizeable manpower strength for bandobust on polling day in Tiruchi district

March 19, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 2,500 police personnel are proposed to be deployed on bandobust duty in the entire Tiruchi district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19.

The Tiruchi City Police and the Tiruchi Rural Police will work out separate election-related bandobust schemes for deployment of personnel at polling booths, for mobile patrolling and in other vantage areas that fall under their respective jurisdictions to ensure order for the smooth conduct of the polls.

As for Tiruchi City Police, it has under its jurisdiction 14 police stations, two assembly constituencies: Tiruchi East and Tiruchi West and part of Srirangam and Tiruverumbur assembly segments. The Tiruchi Rural Police with 30 police stations has under its limits a major portion of Srirangam and Tiruverumbur assembly constituencies besides Lalgudi, Manachanallur ,Musiri, Thuraiyur and Manapparai assembly segments.

Police sources said over 1,700 police personnel and more than 300 members of Home Guards under the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi are to be engaged for election duty in Tiruchi Rural police limits. This includes three Additional Superintendents of Police, eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 36 Inspectors and 263 Sub Inspectors.

The Tiruchi City Police, headed by the Commissioner of Police in the rank of Inspector General of Police, have planned to mobilise sizeable strength for election bandobust duty on the day of polling. Over 1,000 personnel are expected to be deployed on the day of polling. In addition to police personnel and those from the Home Guards, the Tiruchi Rural police has planned to engage interested ex-servicemen and retired police personnel for election-related bandobust duty. This is being done to augment the manpower strength on the polling day.

The sources said Tiruchi City Police would draft a detailed security scheme for bandobust for the assembly constituencies and areas falling within its limits while the Tiruchi Rural Police would come out with a security scheme for the assembly segments and vast areas under its jurisdiction.

The sources further said all the nine checks posts falling within the Tiruchi City Police limits have been brought under the scope of surveillance cameras. These hi-tech cameras have been linked to the modern police control room in Tiruchi to mount vigil on the movements taking place at the check post and monitor vehicles entering and leaving the city.

