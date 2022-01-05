Police to hold grievance redressal meet for senior citizens, persons with disabilities

Pudukottai

05 January 2022 18:14 IST

The Pudukottai police has notified the days on which it would conduct grievance redressal meeting every month separately for police families and retired police personnel; senior citizens; HIV patients; persons with disabilities and transgenders.

The meetings would be presided by Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban at the District Police Office here. As per the schedule specified by the district police authorities, the grievance redressal meet for police families and retired police personnel would be organised on the first week Friday. The meeting for senior citizens would be held on the second week Friday, while it will be the third week Friday for persons with disabilities. The meeting for persons with disabilities would be held on the ground floor.

The meeting for transgenders would be held on the fourth week Friday, while for HIV patients it would be held on the second week Saturday. The meetings have been organised on the advice of the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan. A police press release here said those falling under the above categories could take part in the meeting in order to get their grievances redressed.