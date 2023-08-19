Police to enforce alternate side parking system in Tiruchi

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to ease traffic woes, the city police have planned to strictly enforce alternate-side parking of vehicles on major roads in Tiruchi.

As per the initiative, vehicles would be allowed to park on one side of the road for 15 days and on the other side of the road for the next 15 days to streamline parking and facilitate the smooth passage of vehicles.

Although the system was launched a few months back, officials said they would strictly enforce it in the coming days as vehicles continue to be parked on both sides of arterial roads causing traffic congestion and leaving minimal space for buses and other vehicles to commute.

The haphazard parking of trucks, two-wheelers and four-wheelers on narrow busy roads, including Salai Road, Sastri Road and Madurai Road and roads around the Gandhi Market, has been obstructing the free flow of traffic.

As mini-trucks visiting the commercial outlets situated on Salai Road are parked over the carriageway for hours, motorists are prone to be mowed down by buses from behind. The same is the situation on Madurai Road connecting Marakkadai with Main Guard Gate junction.

“Both wrong-side riding and haphazard parking choke vehicular movement on Salai Road. Traffic snarls caused by such violations are a nightmare, and we have to deal with this every day. With most of the roads already narrow and choked, speeding buses have accentuated the risk for motorists,” said T. Shyam Kumar, a road user.

According to the officials, one side of the roads would be made a no-parking zone, as parking vehicles on even sides would hinder the free movement of vehicles. “We will deploy traffic police personnel on both stretches to warn and divert trucks and heavy vehicles from being parked on the carriageway. More sign boards will be placed,” said a traffic official.