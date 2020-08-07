Police to create separate track for two-wheelers on select roads

TIRUCHI

The city police are working on creating separate tracks for two-wheelers on select roads which are wide enough and those which are identified as accident-prone.

“The traffic police identified three or four roads at present within the city limits where a separate track for two-wheelers could be created along those roads,” Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said.

The police would be involving the Tiruchi Corporation authorities to take forward the initiative. “The idea to create a separate track along select roads in the city emerged after it was found that two-wheelers accounted for nearly 80 % of road accidents within the city limits,” Mr. Loganathan said.

The police would identify more major thoroughfares and roads which were very wide in order to demarcate a separate track for two-wheelers. Roads which were found to be accident-prone would also be taken up under this proposed initiative. Much would depend on the availability of road space before creating the separate track on either sides, Mr. Loganathan said.

Once the roads are identified in coordination with civic body authorities, the police would demarcate the two wheeler tracks along the road with a colour code and paint symbols of two-wheelers. The whole objective behind this proposed plan was to ensure lane discipline and curb accidents of two-wheelers within the city limits, he said.

Felicitated

Twenty Tiruchi city police constables who were completely cured of COVID-19 and rejoined duty were felicitated at a function on Friday.

Mr. Loganathan distributed appreciation certificates to each constable in an attempt to motivate them to discharge their duty with dedication as frontline workers in the battle to curb the spread of viral disease.

Mr. Loganathan also gave away health kits containing fruits, dates, nutritious drink, gloves, masks and sanitiser to every Constable to welcome them back into duty.

He said 55 police personnel of Tiruchi city who were affected by COVID-19 had recovered completely till now and rejoined duty. Twelve others were undergoing treatment for the viral disease.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) R. Vetharathinam and senior police officers participated.