Police thwart ‘Go Back Rahul’ demonstration

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 07, 2022 18:54 IST

The Thanjavur District Police were surprised when a small group of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) cadre assembled near the railway junction here on Wednesday to stage a ‘Go Back Rahul’ demonstration by releasing black-coloured balloons.

Around a dozen demonstrators were picked up by the police after the HMK cadre attempted to stage a road-roko when they were prevented from going ahead with their demonstration. An effigy was also seized by the police from the demonstration site.

