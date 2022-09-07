Police thwart ‘Go Back Rahul’ demonstration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thanjavur District Police were surprised when a small group of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) cadre assembled near the railway junction here on Wednesday to stage a ‘Go Back Rahul’ demonstration by releasing black-coloured balloons.

Around a dozen demonstrators were picked up by the police after the HMK cadre attempted to stage a road-roko when they were prevented from going ahead with their demonstration. An effigy was also seized by the police from the demonstration site.