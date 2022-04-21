Police thwart attempt to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka, advocate among four arrested

Ganja worth ₹50 lakh suspected to be a consignment meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in boats was confiscated on Thursday from four persons including an advocate by a police team undertaking vehicle checks in Vedaranyam town.

The team, while carrying out the checks on an arterial road under the directions of Superintendent of Police Jawahar, found ganja and ketamiine concealed inside the rear seats of two cars. The team seized the contraband packed in 64 packets and confiscated the cars.

Sarfojirajan (52), an advocate of Kovilpathu, and accomplices Ilamaran (47) of Velipalayam, Barman (45) of Madurai, Pothuraja (23) of Usilampatti were arrested, and remanded in judicial custody.