TIRUCHI:

ADVERTISEMENT

A special Tiruchi Rural police team seized around 43 gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances from the house of P. Balamurugan at Valanadu in the district on Saturday.

Acting on information, the team raided the house of Balamurugan and seized the contraband that was illegally stocked. Balamurugan, 29, was arrested and booked, said police sources.