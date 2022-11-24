Police team rescues bonded labourers, child workers from brick kiln

November 24, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KARUR

A police team in Karur district on Thursday rescued eight bonded labourers and three child labourers from a brick kiln in Mayanur police station limits in Kulithalai sub division. The team rescued them during a check conducted at the brick kiln.

The manager of the brick kiln R. Loganathan alias Pandian and T. Devendra Kumar - an agent - were arrested and sent for remand. The Mayanur police has registered a case in this connection. The rescued bonded labourers and child labourers were later sent to their respective native places through the district administration, a police press release here said.