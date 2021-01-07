Police take out flag marches in Perambalur, Ariyalur districts

Police personnel in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts took out flag marches on Thursday to instil confidence among the general public. The flag march was taken out in Keezhapalur town in Ariyalur district led by the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur V.R. Srinivasan.

Over 200 police personnel participated in the flag march which started from Thirumazhapadi diversion road and culminated at Keezhapalur new bus stand. ‘Vajra’ and ‘Varun’ vehicles used to quell riots were used during the flag march. Mr. Srinivasan said stern action would be initiated against those indulging in anti-social activities.

The flag march in Perambalur district was taken out at Veppur village on the order of the Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban. The march started from the Veppur bus stand and concluded at the panchayat union office, said police sources.