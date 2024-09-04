ADVERTISEMENT

Police take out flag march

Published - September 04, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police took out a flag march for the second consecutive day in the city on Wednesday as a confidence-building measure ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi immersion rallies scheduled to be held on September 9.

City Police Commissioner N. Kamani led the march from near SIT to Prakash Mahal grounds in Ariyamangalam police limits. The flag march was held to ensure that celebrations were held peacefully without any law and order problem, a police press release said.

On Tuesday, a flag march was taken out in Woraiyur Police limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US