Police take out flag march

Published - September 04, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police took out a flag march for the second consecutive day in the city on Wednesday as a confidence-building measure ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi immersion rallies scheduled to be held on September 9.

City Police Commissioner N. Kamani led the march from near SIT to Prakash Mahal grounds in Ariyamangalam police limits. The flag march was held to ensure that celebrations were held peacefully without any law and order problem, a police press release said.

On Tuesday, a flag march was taken out in Woraiyur Police limits.

0 / 0
