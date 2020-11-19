Police take out flag march

In an exercise aimed at reinforcing public confidence in law and order machinery, the police on Thursday carried out a flag march in the city.

The flag march that began at Thennur covered Shasthri Road, Salai Road and Karur Bypass Road before culminating at Annamalai Nagar.

Another march was taken out from four pillar mandapam on Sannadhi Street in Thiruvanaikoil to Iraniamman Temple via Kondayampettai and Kumbakonathan Road.

A. Bhavankumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Law and Order, inaugurated the march. More than 150 policemen including Assistant Commissioners, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors took part in the march.

J. Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, in a statement said that the march was aimed at increasing the confidence of the people in policing. An established system was in place for taking action on petitions and complaints submitted by the affected persons. Time-bound action was taken against those responsible for causing law and order issues in the city. The flag march also served the purpose of building friendly relations between the police and the public, he said.