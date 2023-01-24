HamberMenu
Police Sub-Inspector’s motorcycle stolen

January 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcycle of a police Sub-Inspector serving at the office of Special Branch CID, Tiruchi City, was reported stolen at Tiruverumbur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city during the intervening period of Sunday night and Monday morning.

Sub Inspector R. Saravanan, the complainant, had parked his motorcycle in front of his house at Sakthi Nagar on Sunday night. The next morning he found the vehicle stolen. Acting on a complaint from the Sub Inspector, Tiruverumbur Police registered a case. 

