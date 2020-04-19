Police stations ensure personal distancing

The Tiruchi City Police have intensified sanitising of police stations in its limits, as a precautionary measure in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

About 1,000 kilograms of bleaching powder and 50 litres of Lysol had been procured for this purpose to spray them at police stations and police quarters.

As another precautionary measure, benches have been placed in front of every police station falling within the city limits to ensure personal distancing between the approaching petitioners and the police personnel on duty and thereby avoiding close contact.

The City Police has also procured about 500 cotton gloves for use by the personnel deployed at the check posts and those posted in the containment zones. Another 1,000 cotton gloves would be procured soon.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi V. Varadharaju told The Hindu on Sunday that the police personnel were being advised every day to maintain personal hygiene, ensure personal distancing while on duty and keep a safe distance at the work spot. Mr. Varadharaju, Inspector General of Police, said a group of policemen would be tested on Monday using the Rapid Test Kit as a precautionary measure.