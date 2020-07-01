Tiruchirapalli

Police station shifted to marriage hall

A notice put up on the gate of Madukkur police station proclaims the premises as containment zone.

Move after policeman tests positive

The Madukkur police station in Pattukottai taluk has been shifted temporarily to a nearby marriage hall after a policeman attached to the station tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, the police personnel suffered from high fever and cold last week and underwent testing.

He tested positive and was admitted at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The police station was shifted to a nearby marriage hall to facilitate sanitisation operations by the local body, sources said.

