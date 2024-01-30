ADVERTISEMENT

Police station proposed near the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur in Tiruchi

January 30, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police has 14 stations, including Fort, Gandhi Market, Srirangam, Thillai Nagar and Cantonment, four All Women Police Stations and a couple of Traffic Investigation Wings

R Rajaram

A view of the integrated bus terminus (IBT) under construction at Panjapur in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Police have forwarded a proposal for establishing a new station at Panjapur in the city where a new integrated bus terminus is coming up, off the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway. 

The site for the proposed police station has been identified. Sources said the proposal has been sent to the State police headquarters.  The plan is to have two Inspectors of Police, a few sub-inspectors and personnel of other ranks manning the station.

The need for a new police station was felt as there would be heavy movement of passengers and buses — both government and private — at the new terminus. The Tiruchi City Corporation is constructing the bus stand at a cost of over ₹300 crore with the aim of shifting the existing central bus stand functioning at Cantonment and decongesting the area. 

The Tiruchi City Police has under its jurisdiction 14 police stations, including Fort, Gandhi Market, Srirangam, Thillai Nagar and Cantonment, four All Women Police Stations and a couple of Traffic Investigation Wings. The population in and around Panjapur and the villages situated nearby have been taken into account while preparing the proposal for the new police station, sources added. 

Once the sanction is accorded, the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation will start the construction work, sources added.

