Police spell out a series of measures to bankers to ensure security at ATMs and banks

February 16, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have spelt out a series of security measures to be put in place by banks at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) during separate meetings held with bankers in Karur and Ariyalur districts.

The sensitisation meetings were organised consequent to the series of burglaries at four ATMs at different places in Tiruvannamalai district recently.  The meetings were presided over by the Superintendent of Police of the respective district on Wednesday and Thursday. One of the security measures put forth by the police to the bankers was the installation of advanced surveillance cameras equipped with software for face recognition at the ATMs. 

The bankers should ensure that the cameras they install should be with high quality megapixel (more than four megapixel) at the ATMs and banks. Cameras should be hidden on all sides of the ATMs and banks. The cameras should be installed in such a way that it was out of reach. Night vision cameras should also be deployed at the ATMs in order to get a clear video grab of the face of the person entering inside. 

Deployment of security guards at ATMs during night in rural and urban areas and sensiting them to alert the nearby police station in case of any emergency, ensuring adequate lighting facility inside and outside the ATMs, installation of cameras at the entrance of banks and ATMs and alerting the police about persons found moving in a suspicious manner in banks were among the slew of measures put forth to the bankers during the meeting. 

The bankers were also advised to ascertain periodically whether the cameras were functioning properly. A police press release said the number of ATMs in Karur district alone were 272. Deficiencies were detected in them and necessary advice given to the bankers to rectify them. 

