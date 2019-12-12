Police sensitising students to Kavalan App

Police personnel in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts have taken up a sensitisation drive among school and college students about ‘Kavalan SOS App’ created for the benefit of the public to alert law enforcers during times of distress and emergency.

Field-level police officers have been visiting educational institutions to drive home the message about this citizen safety app to the students and demonstrating ways to download it in their smart phones.

Police sources said the awareness programmes were being organised on the instruction of the Director General of Police.

Police sources said the Kavalan App would be beneficial to everyone who were in distress situation requiring immediate police intervention.

A sensitization programme on Kavalan App was conducted at the Government Pudukottai Medical College on Thursday during which the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, P.V. Arun Shakthi Kumar gave a demonstration about the Kavalan SOS App to the medical college students.

Addressing the students, SP Arun Shakthi Kumar said the app would not only be beneficial for women but for all those who were in distress and require immediate police intervention. The app would not only help in distress but also guide them to the nearest police station with the help of GPRS, he added.

In Tiruchi district, awareness programmes have been carried out in several educational institutions and schools in Musiri sub division, while in Ariyalur district it has been conducted in Kairalabad, Meensuritti, Ariyalur and T. Palur police station limits.