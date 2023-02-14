Police sensitises bankers to security measures

February 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya held a meeting with bankers and representatives of financial institutions here on Tuesday sensitising them to the security measures to be taken at banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The meeting was organised in the wake of the recent heist at four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai district.

During the meeting, Ms.Sathiya Priya spelt out a series of measures to be taken by the banks to ensure security at banks and ATMs. One of the advice was to deploy security guards at night in banks and ATMs.

Installation of cameras equipped with software for face recognition in all ATMs, installation of quality cameras right opposite and facing the ATMs, putting up cameras along the route leading to the ATMs, provision of cameras at secret spots in banks and at ATMs and putting in place e-surveillance system to check offences were among the advices given to the participants at the meeting, a police press release said.