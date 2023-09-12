HamberMenu
Police seize banned drug near Tiruchi

September 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruverumbur police on Tuesday seized around 12.86 gm of Methamphetamin and arrested one person on the charge of possessing the banned drug.. 

Acting on information that banned narcotic substances were being sold in Kattur on the outskirts of Tiruchi, a police team from Tiruverumbur station carried out rounds when they noticed a man standing in the area with a pouch.

On suspicion, the team questioned the man and checked his pouch and found the Methamphetamine inside. The man identified as P. Thirunavukkarasu, 34, of Salem district was arrested and sterile water syringes and a couple of mobile phones were confiscated. The value of the seized drug was put at ₹1.02 lakh. A case was registered, said a press release.

