Police seize 22 kg ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh

A special police team arrested six persons in possession of 22 kg ganja here on Saturday and seized the contraband. Acting on secret information, the patrol team found the group moving in a suspicious manner at Sangiliandapuram service road underpass and found a car and a motorcycle at the spot with gunny bags.

The team conducted inquiries and found out that the gunny bags containing ganja were smuggled from Andhra Pradesh for illegal sale here. The police arrested the six persons and seized the contraband valued at ₹2.20 lakh, besides confiscating the car and the two-wheeler. A case was booked and the accused were sent for remand , a police press release said.