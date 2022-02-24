Police seize 21 kg ganja near Tiruchi

Two including a woman arrested

Ganja weighing 21.1 kilograms was seized by the police at Ramji Nagar on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday night. Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested on the charge of possessing ganja for sale. Based on information, the Ramji Nagar police personnel swung into action and caught C. Selvam (42) and R. Susila (45) after allegedly finding them in the possession of ganja near a petrol bunk at Ramji Nagar. The contraband was seized and the two accused were arrested, said police sources. While Selvam was from Nesapakkam in Chennai, Susila resided at Mill Colony near Ramji Nagar. The police team also seized a motorcycle. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused. The value of the seized contraband was put at ₹3.3 lakh.