Police seize 10 abandoned cars and two motorcycles during intensive checks in Tiruchi City

As a sequel to the Coimbatore car blast recently, the police personnel carried out intensive vehicle checks within the city limits on Thursday and seized 10 abandoned cars and a couple of motorcycles after checking the vehicles by engaging Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel. The intensive vehicle checks were conducted by the Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police in their respective ranges and police stations along with City Patrol vehicles.

The action was carried out following instruction from the Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force in the wake of the Coimbatore car blast reported a few days ago. Acting on the instruction of the Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan gave necessary directions to the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police to keep a watch on suspicious persons, identify abandoned cars and two-wheelers parked in front of important government offices, places of worship and important thoroughfares and carry out intensive checks in such vehicles along with the BDDS personnel in order to maintain law and order in the city.

Accordingly, field-level police officers conducted intensive vehicle checks in their respective jurisdictions in the city along with the beat constables and city patrol vehicles. All vehicles entering the city and leaving it through the nine check posts were checked by the police teams. The three highway patrol vehicles kept a watch on important bypass roads.

During the intensive checks, police teams found nine abandoned cars near Prabhat Roundabout and another abandoned car near the Iyyappan Temple on the Lawsons Road. Two abandoned motorcycles were also found near the Iyyappan Temple. All the abandoned vehicles were checked at the respective spot by the BDDS personnel following which they were all seized and cases registered. Further investigation was on, a police press release said.