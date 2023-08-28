HamberMenu
Police scale up security arrangements in Velankanni for annual festival

August 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam district police have stepped up security arrangements for the annual festival of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni, which gets underway on Tuesday.

The Nagapattinam police have deployed over 3,000 policemen at various places in Velankanni for security and traffic management. Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh said three Additional SPs, 16 DSPs, 53 inspectors, and 150 sub-inspectors would coordinate the security arrangements for the 10-day-long festival on a shift basis.

The police have installed 27 watch towers and 760 surveillance cameras around the shrine to intensify monitoring of criminals. Four drones will be used for aerial monitoring, particularly around the coastal area.

Check posts have been activated at 10 locations to conduct round-the-clock vehicle checks and regulate traffic movement. Face recognition systems are also put in place to identify and keep check on habitual offenders. As a precautionary measure, teams of firefighters have been kept ready with rubber boats to meet emergencies.

The ten-day festival will conclude on September 8.

