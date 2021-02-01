Police rescue minors found begging and employed in shops

TIRUCHI

The anti-child trafficking unit of Tiruchi city police and Tiruchi rural police rescued a few children who were engaged as child labourers and were found begging in public places.

The operation was carried out during the Operation Smile drive that was launched on Monday. A joint team of officials comprising anti-child trafficking unit personnel, Labour Department and the Childline conducted sudden checks at Chathram Bus Stand area here and rescued seven minor boys who were engaged as child labourers in various shops. The rescued boys were in the age group 10 - 14 years, said police sources.

They were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The boys were sent with their parents after they were asked to produce proof and obtaining an undertaking from them, said the sources.

The drive in Tiruchi rural police limits was conducted at Samayapuram and Kollidam Toll Gate during which two children found engaged as child labourers were rescued. Four other children who were found begging and women found begging with four children were also rescued. The rescued children and women were later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, the sources added.