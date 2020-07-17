Police rescue man stuck during lockdown

17 July 2020 19:45 IST

TIRUCHI

A 67-year-old man believed to be from Nepal, who was found near an Anjaneya temple situated close to the Head Post Office for long, was rescued by the Cantonment police on Friday.

Police said Amardass who had settled in Uttar Pradesh in a mutt several years ago was on a visit to Rameswaram along with others. However, he was left behind accidentally by the group on their return. The sources said Amardass managed to reach Madurai and later on came to Tiruchi where he got stuck due to the lockdown clamped in late-March.

The aged man was found staying near the Anjaneya temple for long with no support and surviving on eatables given by devotees coming to the shrine. The Cantonment police noticed the aged man and inquired him.

He could converse only in Hindi. The police called up representatives of a home meant for orphans at Crawford and arranged for his safe accommodation there temporarily.