Police rescue destitute woman

THANJAVUR

27 August 2020 17:44 IST

A destitute woman with bruises was rescued by police from Medical College Road and admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

All Women Police received information that an aged woman with bruises was lying uncared for near a shopping complex at Balaji Nagar on Medical College Road for more than two days. Subsequently, a AWP team went to the spot and found a senior citizen lying with injuries on her body.

The woman, whose identity was yet to be established, was brought to TMC hospital and admitted for treatment, sources said.