Police refuse permission for rooster fight at Poolamvalasu in Karur district citing court case

A large number of farmers and rooster fight enthusiasts had to return home disappointed on Tuesday after the police refused permission to hold the popular “sevalkattu”, a traditional rooster fight, at Poolamvalasu near Aravakurichi in Karur district.

The four-day event usually begins on the day before the Pongal festival. This year, it was scheduled to start on Sunday. Each day would attract at least 10,000 roosters. The third day would attract maximum number of entries. Expecting that the event would be on as usual, many participants from faraway places such as Pollachi, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Palladam, Kulithalai, Dindigul and Vedasandur brought roosters. However, sources said the police refused to allow them to assemble at Poolanvalasu stating that permission had not been given for the event this year. Following this, they returned home with a sense of disappointment.

The “sevalkattu” arena at Poolanvalasu was deserted. The police denied permission to the event, citing a litigation in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court. The police personnel, who were posted at the village, refused entry to the jockeys and roosters.

“Some may violate the rules and regulations during the event. The police can take action against them. But the event, which attracts thousands of farmers from different parts of the State and the neighbouring States, should not be blocked citing one or two isolated incidents,” said R. Natarajan, a resident of Poolanvalasu.

However, there were reports of the people holding “sevalkattu” in several villages of Aravakurichi taluk. The events were watched by the residents of the villages and from the neighbouring areas.

A police officer said that four cases were registered in Aravakurichi for organising “sevalkattu” without permission. The police would step up vigil to prevent rooster events in the next few days, the officer said.