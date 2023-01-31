Police recover over 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and other valuables stolen from contractor’s house, one arrested

January 31, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special police team on Tuesday recovered stolen gold jewellery weighing 118 sovereigns, diamonds, platinum, silver ware, a couple of laptops and four cell phones which were reported stolen from the locked house of a road contractor at IAS Nagar in Tiruverumbur police station limits last week when he was away with his family members and arrested one person in this connection.

Acting on a complaint from the contractor Devendran on January 23, the Tiruverumbur police registered a case and three special teams were formed to apprehend the accused and recover the stolen property.

A police press release on Tuesday said a police team was conducting vehicle checks at Manjathidal check post on the outskirts of Tiruchi in the early hours on Tuesday when a car sped away without stopping.

The team chased the car and intercepted the vehicle on the Kallanai road near Vengur burial ground. The man who tried to escape from the car was caught and his identity was established as Karthik alias Selva Karthik during inquiry. The team checked the car and found gold jewellery and ₹50,000 cash inside.

The release said the team showed the jewellery to Devendran who acknowledged that the valuables belonged to him. The team thereafter recovered more gold jewellery and other valuables from the house of Karthik at Tiruvaiyar in neighbouring Thanjavur district.

The release further said the total quantity of stolen gold jewellery recovered was 118 sovereigns besides ₹4.5 lakh cash. The car and two iron instruments used for committing the offence were confiscated. The accused was arrested, the release added.