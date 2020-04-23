Police reach out to senior citizens

The police in Tiruchi Range encompassing five districts have reached out to senior citizens staying alone in their residences and providing them necessary assistance after ascertaining their requirements in view of the current lockdown.

Realising the difficulty faced by aged persons residing alone at a time when prohibitory orders had been clamped to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcers in Tiruchi Rural, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts carried out a survey during which they found that 1,852 of them were staying alone. Field-level police personnel on regular rounds in their respective police station limits have been meeting the senior citizens and fulfilling their requirements.

A police press release said a total number of 168 volunteers in Tiruchi Range had come forward to help such senior citizens and registered themselves in the mobile app “Reach Me” and were helping the aged every day.

After ascertaining the requirements of senior citizens, groceries were supplied to 219 of them so far. Face mask and food packets were given to 904 senior citizens and arrangements were made for medical assistance for 142 others.

The release further said the number of senior citizens staying alone were identified in Tiruchi Range through Special Branch Constables and representatives of local body concerned. The aged citizens were sensitised to the precautionary measures to be taken by them to check the spread of COVID-19.

The daily requirements of such persons were being fulfilled by nominating the local body representative or those staying close by as their guardian. The senior citizens have been given the telephone numbers of the police station concerned and of the beat constable and pamphlets containing awareness messages.

The volunteers have been given the task of fulfilling the daily requirements of senior citizens residing near their vicinity. The volunteers and police personnel have been advised to maintain personal distancing while rendering help and assistance.

In places where there were no volunteers, assistance to the senior citizens was being rendered with the cooperation of the respective local body representatives.

The Inspector of Anti Human Trafficking Unit in the respective district have been tasked with the responsibility to monitor the initiative and ensure whether the aged citizens requirements were being fulfilled.