Police raid unauthorised fireworks unit

November 23, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthupattai police have detected an unauthorised fireworks unit at Thillaivilagam Therkkukadu near Muthupettai and seized explosive materials on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that Kalyanasundaram (55) of Thillaivilagam Therkkukadu and indulging in the unauthorised sale of fireworks for festivals, marriages and other such events, a team of police personnel raided his house and seized the raw materials used for manufacturing the fire works.

Kalyanasundaram had, however, escaped from the spot after getting an alert about the raid, police sources said.

