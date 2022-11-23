  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police raid unauthorised fireworks unit

November 23, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthupattai police have detected an unauthorised fireworks unit at Thillaivilagam Therkkukadu near Muthupettai and seized explosive materials on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that Kalyanasundaram (55) of Thillaivilagam Therkkukadu and indulging in the unauthorised sale of fireworks for festivals, marriages and other such events, a team of police personnel raided his house and seized the raw materials used for manufacturing the fire works.

Kalyanasundaram had, however, escaped from the spot after getting an alert about the raid, police sources said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.